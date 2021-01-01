Lydia Dress

Advertisement
The Lydia is just amazing for all body types. Why? It does not have a waist seam and the length hits right at the knee. The stretchy fabric will follow the curves of your body, regardless of torso length or bust size. This fabric is made in North Carolina and uses a blend of natural and synthetic fabrics, which allow the fabric to breathe, resist wrinkling, and maintain shape and color. Invisible back zipContent: 60% Viscose, 30% Nylon, 7% LycraCare: Machine wash cold, lay flat to dryRuns true to size