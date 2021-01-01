From naturalizer
Naturalizer Lydia Booties Women's Shoes
From our Weather Ready collection // Water-Repellent series. The perfect ankle bootie on a heel so walkable. Water-repellent leather or suede upper with an almond toe. Side zip closure. Contour+ technology: an innovative cushioning system anatomically sculpted to meet every contour of your foot for a premium fit and all-day comfort experience. Thermal sock liner for advanced heat retention. Smooth lining with removable, cushioned insole. Non-slip outsole. 2 1/2" heel. Thoughtfully designed. Cons