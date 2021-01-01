Lxrzls Sofa/Bed Side Table - Tray Laptop Lap Desk - Foldable Laptop Desk - Lap Standing Desk for Bed and Sofa Breakfast Bed (Size: 70x35cm)

Versatile-It can be used as a multifunctional laptop workstation, office work standing table, snack TV tray, laptop bed frame or book / tablet stand for relaxing on the bed. Foldable, space saving, easy to carry, can be configured according to your needs and various environments. Used as a multifunctional laptop workstation, office work standing table, lap desk, sofa breakfast tray, bedside table, bookshelf, children's mini table, etc. Lightweight and sturdy-can be folded flat for easy storage, light weight and portable, made of high quality engineered wood, environmentally friendly, durable. The appearance is simple and stylish. Rugged and foldable to save space.