Lxrzls Folding Stand Writing Desk Small Table - Home Dining Table - Portable Dining Table - Adjustable for Bed Couch and Sofa

Enlarge the desktop to accommodate more items. The lightweight table body is light and easy to store, and has a smaller volume when folded. Can be folded into two halves for storage and transportation. It's very lightweight, easy to carry and play with, allowing you to enjoy your spare time, breakfast or dessert on the bed and sofa. Camping out is also an ideal choice. The appearance is simple and stylish. Rugged and foldable to save space. Easy to use - Make your work and leisure life easier, work comfortably, surf the internet, play games on the bed and more.