Isabel Marant Luz Zebra-Print Calf Hair Clutch

Crafted of calf hair elevated with bold zebra pattern, this clutch is finished with a smooth leather trim. Removable shoulder straps Top zip closure Silver-tone hardware One interior compartment Lining: polyamide/polyurethane Trim: Leather Fur type: Dyed calf hair Fur origin: Origin Imported SIZE 13.75"W x 8.25"L x 7.75"D ABOUT THE BRAND Anyone looking for a laid-back blend of bohemian and Parisian-chic knows to turn to Isabel Marant. Since 1994, her namesake label has been the go-to for textured knitwear, flowing dresses and Western-inspired accessories. Handbags - Advanced Designer Handba > Isabel Marant > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Isabel Marant. Color: Black White.