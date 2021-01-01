Luxy H1 Mini Pendant Light by Rotaliana by LUMINART - Color: White - Finish: Glossy - (L161LXH1 001 02 ZR0)

The Luxy H1 Mini Pendant Light from Rotaliana by Luminart blends a factory lamps simple and timeless look with bold colors and finishes for a modern touch. Dropped from a slender cord, the dome-shaped shade is made of glass and painted with a solid color and a glossy finish that instantly adds sleekness to its surroundings. A metal base elevates its updated style while its warm and inviting light is funneled downward to brighten the environment. Best known for its stylish yet sustainable lighting solutions, Rotaliana by LUMINART is a lighting industry favorite. Its collections can be seen in a variety of public and private spaces and featured collections include the ultramodern neon Squiggle collection and the durable yet striking Dina collection that features mixed materials like aluminum and polycarbonate. Another noteworthy collection from Rotaliana is its Capri collection, which is instantly recognized by its woven-style aluminum elements. Shape: Bell. Color: White. Finish: Glossy White