Rotaliana by LUMINART Luxy Floor Lamp - Color: White

The Luxy Floor Lamp by Rotaliana by Luminart is an elegant, articulate update on the classic lamp silhouette. Designed by Dante Donegani and Giovanni Lauda, a pair of Italian architects who have opened an architecture, interiors, and design studio together, this piece has a refined and defined look. The minimal metal body of this floor lamp supports a beautiful glass shade that can be adjusted as needed. A simple, low-profile, round base anchors this luxe blend of form and function, allowing it to effortlessly fit into a range of spaces and bring them a bright touch. Color: White. Finish: Glossy White