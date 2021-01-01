From biopedic
BioPEDIC Luxury Top Loft Gel Fiber Mattress Pad
The BioPEDIC Luxury Top Loft Gel Fiber Mattress Pad is overstuffed with 26 ounces per square yard of antimicrobial gel fiber to give you a restorative night's sleep. The fill is hand-stuffed into individually stitched, 100% cotton pockets to ensure it stays evenly distributed. The stretch-to-fit bedskirt keeps this hypoallergenic mattress pad secure on mattresses up to 18" deep, so your mattress is always clean and comfortable.