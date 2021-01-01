From sweet home collection
Sweet Home Collection Luxury Solid Print 5 Pieces Bed-in-a-Bag, Twin With Comforter Sheet Set
Advertisement
Comforter:Luxury goose down-alternative comforter for year roundBox stitching design100% Hypo-allergenic100% Polyester FiberPremium quality comforterLightweight while providing balanced warmthColors: Aqua, Black, Burgundy, Camel, Chocolate, Cream, Gray, Mint, Mist, Navy, Red, Royal Blue, White, Denim, Eggplant, Ivory, Pale Pink, Sage, Silver, Teal, Taupe, Yellow Sheet Set: 100% Luxury Microfiber Yarns Deep pockets designed to fit mattresses up to 16" deepBrand new, factory sealed PackagePremium qualityWrinkle free sheetsThe Full, Queen, King include: 1 fitted sheet, 1 flat sheet, 4 pillowcasesThe Twin, and Twin XL include: 1 fitted sheet, 1 flat sheet, 2 pillowcase Sizes: Twin: Comforter: 68" x 88"Fitted Sheet: 39" x 75"Flat Sheet: 66" x 96"Pillow Case: 20" x 30" Twin XL: Comforter: 68" x 88"Fitted Sheet: 39" x 80"Flat Sheet: 66" x 102"Pillow Case: 20" x 30" Full: Comforter: 78" x 88"Fitted Sheet: 54" x 75"Flat Sheet: 81" x 96"Pillow Case: 20" x 30" Queen: Comforter: 88" x 88"Fitted Sheet: 60" x 80"Flat Sheet: 92" x 102Pillow Case: 20" x 30" King: Comforter: 102" x 88"Fitted Sheet:78" x 80"Flat Sheet: 102" x 105"Pillow Case: 20" x 30" Care Instructions: Machine wash gentle cycle with cold waterSun dry or low tumble dryWashable for many years.