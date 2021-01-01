Luxury Flannel Microfiber Plush Warm Fluffy Super Soft Solid Light Weight Throw Blanket 250GSM for Couch Bed Sofa, Twin(66 x 90 inches), Pale Yellow, 1 Pack

The Luxury Flannel Microfiber Plush Warm Fluffy Super Soft Solid Light Weight Throw Blanket will offer the balance of comfort and style with soft touch and chic design. These blankets are available in 4 sizes(Twin, Queen, King and Travel) and 15 colors and made from hign-grad polyester microfiber along with 250GSM fleece and flannel, which are light weight, warm, super soft, fluffy, snug and skin-friendly.They are easy to store and carry, thus perfect for nap, sleeping, traveling and camping, etc.