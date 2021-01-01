Refine your bathroom's style with this extra absorbent bath rug. The enhanced softness and unique stylishness of thick velvet microfiber chenille fabric is sure to add a touch of elegance to your bathroom. This rug dry off your feet and keep them warm as you step out of the shower or bath. It also wicks away moisture fast, so it dries quickly and includes a non-slip backing that keeps it firmly in place to prevent injuries. It's available in multiple colors to complement your existing decor and comes in several sizes to suit your needs. It's machine washable for easy care. Subrtex Luxury Chenille Super Soft Absorbent Microfiber Rectangle Non-Slip Bath Rug (16"x24", Gray) | SBTDDS001