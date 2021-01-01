Luxury 8 Piece Reversible Comforter Set

The Pointehaven Luxury 8 Piece Comforter Set is well suited for mattresses with pillows. It will give your bed a look and feel of luxury and comfort. This comforter set sports the famous Marrakesh pattern. The patchwork is multicolored and the pattern is creative and artistic. The Luxury 8 Piece Comforter Set from Pointehaven comes with one comforter, one round pillow, one decorative pillow, two euro shams, two shams, and one bed skirt. The two accent pillows sport cool animal prints. They come in varied shapes - square and oval. The multi colored patchwork on this bedding set is a sight to behold and cherish. The fabric of the comforter set has a thread count of 300 that makes it durable and soft. You can breathe easy and sleep peacefully as this comforter is ventilated. The comforter set will give a quick makeover to your bed. It is bound to enhance the appeal of your bedroom making your bed the center of attraction. This comforter set will add a touch of luxury to your home.Crafted from 100% cotton, the bedding set is made to offer luxury in style. Its softness will amaze you and comfort you at the same time. This 8-piece comforter set is easy to maintain. You can tumble dry it and machine-wash it to keep it looking like new for years to come. Size: Full