Luxury 500 Thread Count 100% Pima Cotton Damask Stripe 4 Piece Sheet Set, King - Slate Grey

Experience a blissful night's sleep with our 100% Pima Cotton Sheets. Crafted using superfine 100% pima cotton yarn to make these Pima sheets comfortably breathable, making them ideal for every season and the sateen weave provides a soft and luxurious feel. The fully elasticized fitted sheet features extra deep pockets that will embrace extra high mattresses so your bedding stays neat and cozy. Choose from a variety of colors in Solid or Damask Stripe Pattern which easily match your bedroom décor.