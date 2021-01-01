From wayne pumps

Luxurious Fox Print Decorative Fleece Throw Blanket Kids Super Soft Cozy Snuggle Plush Sherpa Blanket for Bed Couch Sofa Chair OfficeCartoon.

Description

BLANKET SIZE: 50'x60' inches, perfect to use when cold nights watching TV, reading a book on a coach, watching a movie or fireside chats. SOFT & WARM: Reversible super soft printed flannel fleece on one side, plush super warm polyester sherpa on the inside. FABRIC CONTENT: 100% polyester, fine for people with sensitive skin or allergies, also completely resistant to shrinking and wrinkling. EASY CARE: Machine wash cold, tumble dry on low heat. Avoid direct heat. Do not use bleach. Made with shrink-resistant fabric. ATTRACTIVE DESIGN: Digitally printed with waterproof inks - very durable in the wash, safe for all ages. This adorable fox throw blanket makes a perfect gift item!

