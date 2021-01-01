From orren ellis
Luxton Counter Height Drop Leaf Dining Set
Update your dining area with this modern Luxton modern Grey and White 7-piece Dining Set. With a? Strikingly elegant dining table and six chairs? This set features a sturdy wooden frame and glass tabletop with a beautiful flourished patterned design? Made of tempered glass and four chrome legs for its stability and longevity? The chairs feature a round foam cushioned seat and tall back upholstered in grey and white bonded leather? With a beautiful geometric-patterned design with four chrome legs adding interest to this charming piece? and giving this chair its elegant and striking appeal? This chair's tall back and cushioned padded seat guarantee your guests a comfortable seat during family? dinners while the strikingly modern design fold into one flowing shape from top to bottom, evoking the? Gentle curve? The table extends from 51 inches to 66.5 inches long? Pieces Included: 5 Pieces: 1 Table, 4 Chairs