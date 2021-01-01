Luxenap 7.75 x 7 Inch Wet Hand Wipes, 100 Aloe-Scented Wet Wipe Towelettes - Alcohol Free, Absorbent, White Nonwoven Fabric Wet Napkins, Individually Wrapped, Pre-Moistened - Restaurantware

FRESH ALOE SCENT: These non woven wipes ensure your guests feel refreshed and rejuvenated after wiping off oils, sauces, or grease from their hands. Feel rejuvenated after enjoying finger foods! GENTLE ON SKIN: Made from non-woven fabric, these alcohol-free hand wipes allow you to clean your hands after enjoying saucy finger foods while leaving your skin feeling soft and smooth. INDIVIDUALLY PACKAGED: Conveniently place wipes on tables at parties! Each moist towelette is individually packaged to prevent it from drying out. Easily clean your hands wherever you are! KEEPS YOUR HANDS CLEAN: These scented hand wipes provide you with an easy way to remove sticky residue from your hands. Remove sauces or greases from fingers without needing to wash your hands! 100 TOWELETTES PER ORDER: These individual towelettes measure 5.25 inches long by 2.5 inches wide. Each order includes 100 soft towelettes, making them perfect for large social events., Manufacturer: Restaurantware