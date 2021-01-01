From tempur-pedic
Tempur-Pedic LuxeAdapt Soft - Mattress + Box Spring, Twin Xl, White
TEMPUR-LUXEADAPT SeriesThe ultimate TEMPUR experience for total relaxationThe TEMPUR-LuxeAdapt is the ultimate TEMPUR experience. Maximum pressure-relieving power. Superior motion cancellation. One-of-a-kind cooling technology. All combined with our groundbreaking new material which intuitively adapts to your unique body in ultra-conforming comfort. Fall asleep faster. Stay asleep longer and experience total relaxation from the moment you lie down to the moment you rise.Don't forget to check your delivery type and print off your Delivery Checklist & Delivery Guide Tempur-Pedic Features:Mattress Top Type: Tight TopMattress Type: Memory FoamIncluded: 1 Mattress(es), 1 Box Spring(s)Features: Fire Resistant, Antimicrobial, Removable Cover, Foam Layer, Cooling Layer, Cushioning LayerAdditional Information: Eliminates Motion Transfer, Conforms To Body, Suitable for Adjustable Bed Frames, Relieves Pressure PointsManufacturer Warranty: 10 Year LimitedBed Size: Twin XlMaximum Weight Limit: 1000 LbsBase Material: 100% PolyurethaneComfort Type: PlushMattress + Box Spring Measurements: 22 Depth/Inches, 38 Width/Inches, 80 Length/InchesCare: Spot CleanCertifications And Listings: Cpsc - 16 Cfr 1633 Compliant, Cpsc - 16 Cfr 1632 CompliantCountry of Origin: Made in US