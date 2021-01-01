Luvian Two-Sided 10'' Plush Gel Memory Foam Mattress

Bring home your most comfortable sleeping experience with this gel foam mattress. Designed to satisfy the need for contoured support and pressure point relief, a support layer of foam keeps your body aligned and reshapes itself to your new sleeping posture, cradling every contour of your body. Gel-infused memory foam disperses body heat and creates an optimal temperature for an ideal sleep environment. Anti-skid cloth base diminished tossing and turning so you can enjoy a more restful sleep pattern. Mattress Size: California King