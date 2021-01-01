Luverne 5 Piece Dining Set
Description
5 Piece Dining Set Rubber Wood/ 1 Table with Marble Top and 4 Chair/Kitchen Room Dining Room FurnitureFeatures:CLASSIC DESIGN - Single pedestal round table with four curved backrest dining chairs in ivory/espresso finish. This dining set would add charm and attractiveness to your kitchen.SOLID STRUCTURE - This round table and chairs dining set are constructed by solid rubberwood, which offers great stability and durability for long-term use.PERFECT FOR YOU - Includes one table and four dining chairs. It is super user-friendly for you to freely place the table and chair at any place you need.EASY TO CLEAN & ASSEMBLE - The top of the table is polished with resin, which makes the surface glossy and easy to clean. Simple assembly required.DIMENSION - Table: 41.7” L x 41.7” W x 29.9” H. Chair: 18.8” L x 20.8” W x 39.3” H.Number of Items Included: 5Number of Benches Included: Number of Chairs Included: 4Upholstery Fill Material: Arms Included: NoBench Seating: NoUpholstered Bench: Leaf Storage Type: Fixed TableTable Shape: RoundLeaf Included: NoNumber of Leaves: Table Top Material: Solid + Manufactured WoodTop Material Details: Top Manufactured Wood Type: Top Wood Species: Table Base Material: Solid + Manufactured WoodBase Material Details: Base Manufactured Wood Type: Base Wood Species: Seating Material: Solid + Manufactured WoodSeating Material Details: Seat Manufactured Wood Type: Seating Wood Species: Upholstered Chair: NoUpholstery Material: Natural Variation Type: No Natural VariationPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingGloss Finish: NoTable Top Color: GrayTable Base Color: Seating Color: Breakfast Nook: NoSeating Capacity: 4Seating Capacity When Fully Extended: 4Seating Capacity When Fully Collapsed: 4Weight Capacity: 60Table Base Type: PedestalChair Back Style: Queen AnneCountry of Origin: ChinaSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseCountry of Origin - Additional Details: Adjustable Table Height: NoDS Wood Tone (Table Base Color: Espresso): Red WoodDS Primary Product Style: TraditionalDS Secondary Product Style: American TraditionalSpefications:ANSI/BIFMA e3 Furniture Sustainability Standard: ANSI/BIFMA M7.1 Standard Test Method for Determining VOC Emissions: CALGreen Compliant: GSA Approved: Composite Wood Product (CWP): YesCARB Phase II Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): YesChemikalien-Verbotsverordnung, Section 3 Compliant: TSCA Title VI Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): YesGeneral Certificate of Conformity (GCC): ISO 9000 Certified: ISO 9001 Certified: ISO 14000 Certified: ISO 14001 Certified: FIRA Certified: CAL TB 116 Compliant: CAL TB 117-2013 Compliant: Stiftung Warentest Note: SCS Certified: Uniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: YesTÜV Rheinland Certified: NFPA Compliant: CPSIA Compliant: Canada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: Fire Rated: Better Cotton Initiative: Better Cotton Initiative Member: Better Cotton Initiative Certified: Oeko-Tex Certified: Oeko-Tex Eco Passport: Oeko-Tex Leather Standard: Oeko-Tex Made in Green: Oeko-Tex STeP: OEKO-TEX Standard 100 Certified: Oeko-Tex Certification Number: Indoor Air Quality Certifications: GREENGUARD Certified: GREENGUARD Gold Certified: Greenguard/Greenguard Gold Certification Number: Sustainably Sourced Wood Certifications or Reclaimed Wood: FSC Certified: PEFC Certified: ITTO Compliant: Reclaimed Wood: SFI Certified: Dimensions:Table: YesOverall Table Length: 41.7Overall Table Length When Fully Extended: Overall Table Length When Fully Collapsed: Overall Table Width: 41.7Overall Table Width When Fully Extended: Overall Table Width When Fully Collapsed: Leaf Length - End to End: Leaf Width - Side to Side: Tabletop Thickness: Overall Table Height - Top to Bottom: 29.9Table Leg Height - Top to Bottom: 29.9Overall Table Weight: 129.51Chairs: Y