Misook, Plus Size Lustrous Botanical Knit Jacket

In vivacious Spring Green, our Lustrous Botanical Knit Jacket offers the perfect foil for warm summer days and breezy nights. The easy-care topper features rich patterned texture with echoes of tropical foliage. A modern mandarin collar and decorative gunmetal buttons add structure to a look that's sure to enliven the season. Modern mandarin collar Three-quarter sleeves Hook and eye at waist Acrylic/rayon/polyester Machine wash Imported SIZE & FIT About 30" from shoulder to hem Model measurements: 5'11" tall, 32" bust, 24" waist, 34" hips. Salon Z - Salon Z Collections > Misook, Plus Size > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Misook, Plus Size. Color: Spring Green. Size: XL.