Lush Décor Farmhouse Seersucker 5-Piece Full/Queen Comforter Set (Light Gray)

Advertisement
QUALITY COMFORTERS: Sleep in ultimate comfort with our comforter set. The comforter is made from 100% polyester is soft and comfortable. The set is machine washable for added convenience. LUSH & LUXURIOUS: This luxury bedding set includes 1 comforter, 2 pillow shams, and 2 decorative pillows. The lightweight bedspread is a light gray, so you can mix up the style with pillows and throw blankets as the seasons change. VIBRANT TEXTURE: The comforter, shams, and pillows feature a subtle seersucker pattern to create beautiful texture in any room. The solid color allows the bed set to look great with any interior design style, from modern to country. FEATURES: Our full/queen-size quilt measures 86" L x 92" W, while the shams measure 20" L x 26" W. To care for the bed set, machine wash on a cold, gentle cycle. When drying, tumble dry on low and iron lightly if needed. LUSH DECOR: We offer innovative and affordable designs that are on trend yet unique. From neutral solids to colorful boho designs, our team of in-house designers offers high-quality products that everyone can enjoy.