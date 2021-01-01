Lush Decor Lush DÃcor Keya Medallion Room Darkening Window Curtain Panel Pair, 84" x 52", Gray

Eye-catching design with a floral medallion shape pattern for a mix of modern and boho style curtains. Room darkening window curtains filter a portion of light and heat, but allow for some natural light to come through. 2 panel cream curtain set perfect to enhance any bedroom, living room or dining room. Each panel measures 84 x 52 inches and has a 3” back tab rod pocket to allow for easy installation. 100% polyester and safe to machine wash cold in a mesh laundry bag, gentle cycle and tumble dry low.