Lunia Czechowska by Amedeo Modigliani - Picture Frame Graphic Art Print on Canvas
Description
Features:Custom framed museum quality giclee on canvasFrame finish: Black gallery floatHandmadeMade in the USAProduct Type: Graphic ArtPrint Type: Graphic Art PrintPrimary Art Material: CanvasPrimary Art Material Details: Artist Grade CanvasAdditional Materials: Color: Gray/BeigeNumber of Items Included: 1Pieces Included: Artist: Amedeo ModiglianiStyle: Traditional;CoastalOrientation: VerticalSize (Size: 16" H x 11.68" W x 1.5" D): Mini 17" and underSize (Size: 22" H x 16.06" W x 1.5" D): Small 18"-24"Size (Size: 30" H x 21.9" W x 1.5" D): Medium 25"-32"Shape: RectangleFire Resistant: NoWall Mounting Hardware: YesNumber of Wall Hooks: 1LED/Illuminated: NoBulb Type: Bulb Included: Power Source: Plug-In: NoPlug Type: Adapter Type: Region: Country of Origin: United StatesSubject: PeopleAnimals: Not an AnimalOther Animals: NoPlants & Flowers: Not FlowersOther Plants & Flowers: NoTransportation Type: Not TransportationOther Transportation Type: NoPeople: WomanSports & Sports Teams: Not Sports & Sports TeamsOther Sports & Sports Teams: NoNature Scenes: Not Nature ScenesOther Nature Scenes (Size: 16" H x 11.68" W x 1.5" D): NoFood & Beverage: Not Food & BeverageOther Food & Beverage: NoEntertainment and Fashion: Not Entertainment & FashionOther Entertainment: NoU.S. States and Territories: Not U.S. States and TerritoriesCities: Not CitiesOther Cities: NoCountries: Not CountriesOther Countries: NoFantasy & Sci-Fi: Not Fantasy & Sci-FiOther Fantasy & Sci-Fi: NoWorld Cultures: Not World CulturesOther World Cultures: NoAbstract and Fractals: Not Abstract and FractalsOther Abstract: NoReligion & Spirituality: Not Religion & SpiritualityInspirational Quotes & Sayings: Not Inspirational Quotes & SayingsMaps: Not MapsEducation: Not EducationArchitecture: Not ArchitectureAdvertisements: Not AdvertisementsAstrology: Not AstrologyFramed: YesFrame Construction: Frame Material: Frame Color: BlackOpen Format Type: Purposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingHoliday / Occasion: No HolidayArt Technique: Graphic ArtGrouped Set Type: Single Piece ItemMulti Piece Art: NoArt Production Method: Machine MadeHand-Painted Art: Title: Lunia CzechowskaEmbellishments/Special Finishes: NoEmbellishment Effect: Embellishment Type: Technique: Production Run: Open EditionFrame Type: Picture FrameSpefications:ADA Compliant: California Proposition 65 Warning Required: NoRecycled Content: NoCE Certified: Dimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 16" H x 11.68" W x 1.5" D): 16Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 22" H x 16.06" W x 1.5" D): 22Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 30" H x 21.9" W x 1.5" D): 30Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 16" H x 11.68" W x 1.5" D): 11.68Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 22" H x 16.06" W x 1.5" D): 16.06Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 30" H x 21.9" W x 1.5" D): 21.9Overall Depth - Front to Back (Size: 16" H x 11.68" W x 1.5" D, 22" H x 16.06" W x 1.5" D, 30" H x 21.9" W x 1.5" D): 1.5Framed Edge Width - Side to Side (Size: 16" H x 11.68" W x 1.5" D): 1.75Framed Edge Width - Side to Side (Size: 22" H x 16.06" W x 1.5" D, 30" H x 21.9" W x 1.5" D): 0.38Individual Piece Height - Top to Bottom: Individual Piece Width - Side to Side: Individual Piece Depth - Front to Back: Individual Piece Weight: Overall Product Weight (Size: 16" H x 11.68" W x 1.5" D): 12Overall Product Weight (Size: 22" H x 16.06" W x 1.5" D, 30" H x 21.9" W x 1.5" D): 7Assembly:Installation Required: YesWarranty: Size: 16" H x 11.68" W x 1.5" D