Lune LED Adjustable Picture Light by DweLED - Color: Silver - Finish: Brushed Aluminum - (PL-16027-AL)

The Lune LED Adjustable Picture Light by dweLED expands interiors with a simple and stylish contemporary style. A slender aluminum wall plate secures the fixture, while shorter aluminum side brackets sweep out from each end, balancing a rotating bar housing between them to complete an open rectangular frame. Illumination is provided by a damp-listed LED set inside the housing, which can move through 330 degrees of rotation to spread direct or ambient illumination wherever it is needed. dweLED is a WAC Lighting brand featuring an assortment of decorative LED lamps designed to seamlessly fit in a range of interiors from residential to commercial. All items within the dweLED collection utilize LED technology marrying modern design and energy efficiency. Color: Silver. Finish: Brushed Aluminum