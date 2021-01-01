Lunch it comes after Breakfast and before Dinner thats what T-Shirt

You want to know what Lunch is so sing about it and the answer is it comes four hours after breakfast and keeps you from starving for dinner. So let that hamburger, sandwich or even a Power Shake take you through your day. Tell the foreigners what lunch is This appparel works for people who love word plays and funny song take offs. Lunch is a hearty meal loved by all as it gets you through your day and along with Lunch Love is here to stay. A T to brighten anyone's day with a smile that will stay all day. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem