Designers Fountain Lunar 2-Light Satin Platinum Fluorescent Ceiling Compact Flush Mount

Shelley ceiling lights are specially designed with a simple, elegant style to complement the interior of any home. This fixture features a satin platinum finish. The alabaster glass adds a warm, welcoming diffuse to the light, and the center lock shade makes bulb replacement easy. The durable steel construction ensures that this ceiling light will continue to perform well and look great for years to come, and these ceiling lights install easily. They are Energy Star qualified and use CFL bulbs to help you save money on your electric bill.