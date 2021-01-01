SAMAYA Luna Round Meditation Cushion By SAMAYA in Beige

Advertisement
An essential for focused meditations, this cushion encourages optimal posture during seated practices by providing pelvic and spinal support to enhance your body's natural balance. Better yet? Its landscape-inspired pattern brings a touch of aesthetically pleasing design to your relaxation space. About SAMAYA A seamless blend of mindfulness and minimalism, SAMAYA is an emerging lifestyle brand for the modern meditator. Each artful accessory offers a clean, elegant aesthetic with a design intended to help improve one's practice. Best of all? Their plush cushions are crafted and filled entirely with materials grown and harvested in the United States and assembled in sunny Los Angeles. By removing the physical barriers that often impede a successful meditation balance, coordination, and posture SAMAYA hopes to guide a new generation towards conscious living one session at a time.