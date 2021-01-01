From varley
Varley Luna Python Leggings
Must-have leggings with a wide waistband that lays seamlessly against the body. This high-rise style is designed from a compressive letelux fabric with four-way stretch for full mobility and both moisture-wicking and quick dry technology. Elasticized waist Polyamide/elastane Machine wash Imported SIZE & FIT Rise, about 9" Inseam, about 25" Model measurements: 5'10" tall Model is wearing a US size Small. Contemporary Sportswear - Casual Separates > Varley > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Varley. Color: Blush Boa Snake. Size: XL.