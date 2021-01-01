From visual comfort
Luna Pendant Light by Visual Comfort - Color: White (JN 5063WHT)
Advertisement
Elegant with an effervescent personality, the Luna Pendant Light by Visual Comfort evokes moonlight, champagne toasts and bubble baths. Its globe shade consists of overlapping circular discs that form an openwork pattern reminiscent of floating bubbles, creating a luminous effect with a feeling of lightness. A perfectly playful designer touch for kitchens, living spaces or dining rooms, this contemporary ceiling fixture has a round canopy with a sleek downrod mounting system to achieve the desired hanging height. Founded in 1987, Visual Comfort & Co. has been the leading resource for signature designer lighting. Having manufactured lighting fixtures with some of the most influential names in design, Visual Comfort & Co. offers a vast assortment of lighting, featuring many prominent designs of exceptional style, quality and functionality. Shape: Globe. Color: White.