Luna Outdoor Wall Light by Hinkley - Color: Black - Finish: Black - (1668SK-LED)

Eye-catching and geometric, the Luna Outdoor Wall Light by Hinkley Lighting creates warm, ambient lighting for doorways and other areas. The rectangular frame and riveted, recessed interior are made of Aluminum finished in a variety of options, and the light is softened and diffused by an Etched glass lens for a soft, indirect, warm glow. The riveted, recessed interior brings an interesting twist, creating a modern piece that makes a statement. Complements a variety of design styles and is available with energy efficient, LED technology. Hinkley began as a small, family company in Cleveland, Ohio, and has developed into one of the countries most respected lighting producers. Using strong, clean forms, the company offers transitional pieces with distinctive period accents and minimalist contemporary designs. Their environmentally conscious products like their LED outdoor collection and traditionally crafted, artistic interior designs provide cutting edge, luxurious indoor and outdoor lighting. Color: Black. Finish: Satin Black