From ethnicraft
Luna Lava Coffee Table by Ethnicraft - Color: Black (10125908)
The Luna Lava Coffee Table by Ethnicraft has a cool, mid-century construction that is elevated thanks to the use of old artistic techniques. Set on top of three angular legs, a round tabletop is created and shaped by hand by skilled artisans, combining natural mineral powders and colored pigments for a rich, earthy, and textured surface. A balanced blend of form and function, this artful coffee table adds a captivating touch to the spaces it completes. Ethnicraft has been building contemporary classics for the last twenty years. Sustainably sourced solid oak lay the metaphorical foundation of pieces that are as enduring aesthetically as they are structural. In-house designer Alain Van Havres guiding artistic instinct of imbuing a bit of emotion and a bit of the now into a more minimal, universal piece is one that all the designers at Ethnicraft employ for great and varied effect. Natural warmth permeates everything Ethnicraft makes, and their unique blend of style and material makes their furniture a well-suited match for a wide range of furnishing styles. Shape: Round. Color: Black.