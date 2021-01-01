Luna Floor Lamp by Huxe - Color: White - Finish: Brass - (YWL1889952)

Advertisement
The Luna Floor Lamp from Huxe is a Mid-Century Modern piece updated for the modern home. With a slight resemblance to street lights, a thin central, metal rod extends up from a thick cylinder base. At the end of the lengthy rod are two, opposite facing glass orbs. The size of the white orbs juxtaposes with the metal rod, creating a playful, eye-catching design. Containing a single light each, the orbs glow a warm, pleasing illumination. With clean, contemporary silhouettes for residential and commercial settings alike, Huxe follows a less-is-more philosophy when it comes to lighting design. The collection features refined materials, neutral color palettes and technology-forward functionality that helps breathe new life into any modern space. Huxes decorative, functional, and outdoor fixtures bring straightforward, contemporary design to any application. Shape: Round. Color: White. Finish: Aged Brass