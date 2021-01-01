Fancii Luna Daylight LED 10X Magnifying Makeup Mirror (Round)

Advertisement
Our lighted makeup mirror comes with 10X magnification and allows you to really zoom in on even the smallest details on your face so you can highlight your best features. It's perfect for applying makeup such as eyeliner, mascara, eyebrows, as well as tweezing unwanted hairs. Illuminate while you magnify: 30% brighter and 60% less energy than incandescent bulbs. Our mirror is equipped with energy-efficient Daylight LEDs that will brighten your face, and provide you with natural daylight for the most natural look - so you can look your best. Our proprietary Easy-Lock suction mechanism allows you to securely attach this mirror on another mirror or other flat surfaces in the bathroom. It takes no more than 5 seconds to install this mirror. Simply attach, twist, and lock the mirror in place. You can easily detach the suction cup with a simple twist (to unlock). Bring it with you on your next trip. It's perfect for traveling, taking up no room in your luggage.