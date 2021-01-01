From dainolite
Dainolite LUN-1LEDP Luna Single Light 3" Wide LED Mini Pendant White Indoor Lighting Pendants
Dainolite LUN-1LEDP Luna Single Light 3" Wide LED Mini Pendant FeaturesDurable metal and glass constructionComes with a metal cylinder shadeInstallable on sloped ceilingsIntegrated LED lightingAdjustable Black 72" cord includedDesigned for commercial or residential useCapable of being dimmed with a compatible ELV dimmer switch UL, CUL, and CSA rated for damp locationsCovered under a 5 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 12"Maximum Height: 85"Width: 2-1/2"Product Weight: 5 lbsCord Length: 72"Wire Length: 72"Canopy Height: 1"Canopy Width: 4-3/4"Electrical SpecificationsWattage: 5 wattsLumens: 400Color Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 80CRIAverage Hours: 30000 White