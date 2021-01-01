From armani
LUMINOUS SILK FOUNDATION MINI
Achieve a radiant, natural-looking makeup look with the iconic LUMINOUS SILK foundation by Armani Beauty. LUMINOUS SILK is a multi-award-winning fluid foundation with a silky, lightweight texture that delivers all-day medium buildable coverage and a satin glow finish for naturally flawless-looking skin. This oil-free foundation is formulated with exclusive Micro-fil & trade technology, a patented process that allows the pigments to lay flat on the skin's surface for a seamless application and a natural, second-skin effect. A tried-and-true makeup artist and celebrity favorite, this hydrating foundation helps sculpt and brighten skin, improve skin texture, and blur imperfections, all while delivering a fresh, lit-from-within glow. Available in up to 40 shades to match every unique skin tone and suitable for all skin types. Complete your 'Armani Glow' with products from the LUMINOUS SILK range: Prep skin with the LUMINOUS SILK hydrating primerCorrect and highlight with the multi-purpose LUMINOUS SILK concealerEnhance your glow with Fluid Sheer liquid highlighterFREE RETURNS ON ALL FOUNDATIONS. NEW: FOUNDATION FINDER. FIND YOUR PERFECT SHADE. This award-winning oil-free foundation and makeup artist's best-kept secret foundation, Luminous Silk, is also available in the iconic 3