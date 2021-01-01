From japonesque
JAPONESQUE Luminous Foundation, Shade 07
GLOWING, FLAWLESS COMPLEXION: Let your skin shine with this soft, light liquid foundation that gets you spotlight ready. COMFORTABLE, BALANCED COVERAGE: The supple, light texture of this smooth liquid makeup foundation makes it easy to blend and layer for your perfect look. FOR BEST RESULTS: First apply primer and concealer. Then, using a foundation brush, lightly stipple your foundation. Blend and buff. 10 PERFECT SHADES: We offer 10 gorgeous shades so you can find the right full-coverage foundation for your natural skin tone. JAPONESQUE: Designed with the professional in mind, our cosmetic accessories are precision crafted for the makeup artists and beauty enthusiasts of the world.