Lumineux Oral Essentials Teeth Whitening Toothpaste | Certified Non Toxic | Sensitivity Free | Fluoride Free | Whiter Teeth in 7 Days | NO Artificial Flavors, Colors, SLS Free, Dentist Formulated

PROTECTS 99.9% OF HEALTHY BACTERIA: Lumineux products are the first on the market that have been clinically proven to enhance and protect the oral microbiome, leading to better whole body health, improved digestion, and a mouth uncompromisingly bright and beautiful! WHITENS WITHOUT SENSITIVITY: Using potent oils to break up stains, leaving smoother, cleaner and brighter looking teeth without stripping enamel or causing tooth sensitivity, Lumineux offers a daily use teeth whitening toothpaste that works as well as the leading brand without the pain of traditional hydrogen peroxide based whiteners. REMOVES STAINS NATURALLY: Our Whitening Toothpaste gently removes Coffee, Tea, Wine, Green Juices, and Tobacco stains, while strengthening your teeth, and freshening your breath. BALANCING THE NATURAL ORAL MICROBIOME: 98% of the bacteria in your mouth is good bacteria! Our philosophy is to maintain a balanced ecosystem in the mouth by neutralizing the toxins of bacteria, while protecting good bacteria. CERTIFIED NON-TOXIC: Our toothpaste does not contain any SLS, preservatives, or other cytotoxic ingredients. Instead we use pure and unrefined ingredients such as Dead Sea Salt, Organic Aloe Vera Juice, French Essential Oils, and Non-GMO Xylitol.