Fabbian Lumi Sfera Flushmount Light - Color: White - Size: Medium - F07E33 A 01

$946.00
In stock
Description

Alberto Saggia & Valerio Sommella of D&G Studio approach their minimalist contemporary works with the philosophy that less is more. Translating to the word sphere, the Lumi Sfera Flushmount from Fabbian continues the minimalist philosophy with an emphasis on a singular shape. Saggia & Somella use the centuries-old technique of Blown Glass to bring purity to the curved form. With a simple flip of the switch, this piece transforms into a stunning orb of clean, ambient LED light. Shape: Globe. Color: White.

