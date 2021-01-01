Fabbian Lumi Sfera Flushmount Light - Color: White - Size: Medium - F07E33 A 01

Alberto Saggia & Valerio Sommella of D&G Studio approach their minimalist contemporary works with the philosophy that less is more. Translating to the word sphere, the Lumi Sfera Flushmount from Fabbian continues the minimalist philosophy with an emphasis on a singular shape. Saggia & Somella use the centuries-old technique of Blown Glass to bring purity to the curved form. With a simple flip of the switch, this piece transforms into a stunning orb of clean, ambient LED light. Shape: Globe. Color: White.