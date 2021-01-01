Justice Design Group LumenAria Laguna LED Outdoor Wall Sconce - Color: Bronze

If you're looking for a stylish contemporary lighting solution that's uncommon in approach, look no further. Meet the LumenAria Laguna LED Outdoor Wall Sconce from the folks at Justice Design. This fixture is centered around a stylish Metal frame that is minimal in approach, using a Metal backplate and a squared spare lantern accent to suspend its lighting element with a tender grace. This lighting element features a handsome handcrafted Faux Alabaster shade with Resin elements that helps to soften and distribute the perfect light for any exterior area. It's a wonderful way to lend a stylish new feel to outdoor sitting areas, front porches, exterior hallways and more. Color: Bronze. Finish: Dark Bronze