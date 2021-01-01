From justice design group
LumenAria Bayview 15 Inch LED ADA Outdoor Wall Sconce by Justice Design Group - Color: Black - Finish: Black - (FAL-7622W-MBLK)
The LumenAria Bayview 15 Inch LED ADA Outdoor Wall Sconce by Justice Design Group presents exquisite components working in complete harmony. The Faux Alabaster Resin shade serves as the central attraction, featuring appealing patterns throughout the diffuser that make the passing LED light exceedingly vibrant. Twin frames surround the shade, with Metal bars running along the edges of the Resin and a second dynamic cage outlining the entire structure. The geometry and symmetry of the frame is a sight to behold, made even more impressive as light trickles through the shade and dances between the narrow windows. Compact in size and visually captivating, the Bayview offers accessible fashion and function for an exterior wall. What began as two UCLA students working on a ceramics project in 1985, Justice Design Group has since grown into the largest ceramic lighting manufacturer in the US. With a far-reaching reputation for distinctive residential, hospitality and commercial lighting solutions, Justice Design Group is a world-class design and manufacturing company known for its signature shade materials and unparalleled breadth of options, including Venetian glass, porcelain, ceramic slate and alabaster rock. Shape: Rectangular. Color: Black. Finish: Matte Black