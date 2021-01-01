Lumanumber #9 by Modern Lights - Color: Black - Finish: Black - (LN79BK)

Modern Lights has designed Lumanumber #9 to be extremely visible and excellent for modern outdoor application settings. This long-lasting, illuminated number will last for a long time due to its integrated LED light. It is made of high-quality metal material which is sleek and strong. Modern Lights is a brand from Eichens Lighting, which has been a lighting industry leader in San Francisco for more than 60 years. Modern Lights brings house numbers into the era of today by reinvigorating them with LED technology. The company offers high-quality backlit LED address numbers and letters to increase visibility and elevate the atmosphere of contemporary homes and businesses. Color: Black. Finish: Black