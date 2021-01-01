LumaLetter C by Modern Lights - Color: Bronze - Finish: Bronze - (LL7CBK)

With LumaLetter C, you can light up any outdoor building with a combination of letters. Ideal for contractors, homeowners, and designers. This letter is backlit with an integrated LED light which gives a nice warm glow. It is highly-visible and made with quality materials for an outstanding appearance. Comes in additional letters to combine and group together. Modern Lights is a brand from Eichens Lighting, which has been a lighting industry leader in San Francisco for more than 60 years. Modern Lights brings house numbers into the era of today by reinvigorating them with LED technology. The company offers high-quality backlit LED address numbers and letters to increase visibility and elevate the atmosphere of contemporary homes and businesses. Color: Bronze. Finish: Bronze