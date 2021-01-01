From symple stuff
Lula Round Laminate Dining Table
Complete your restaurant, break room or cafeteria with this table top and base configuration. This set is designed for commercial use to withstand the daily rigors in the hospitality industry. This set will also make a great option for your home as a dining table or in the rec room. Whether you are just starting your business or upgrading your furniture this table base will complete the look. Color: Natural, Size: 31.13" H x 36" L x 36" W