Luisella 32.8' L x 21" W 3D Embossed Wallpaper Roll
Description
Features:Good light-fastnessVinyl on nonwovenProduct Type: Double RollStyle: TraditionalPattern: FloralLife Stage: AdultTexture: 3D EmbossedColor (Color: Blue/White): Blue/WhiteColor (Color: Taupe/Purple): Taupe/PurpleColor (Color: Gold/Cream): Gold/CreamColor (Color: Silver/Gray): Silver/GrayColor (Color: Beige/Yellow): Beige/YellowColor (Color: Peach/Silver): Peach/SilverFinish: SatinPrimary Material: VinylPrimary Material Details: Vinyl on Non-WovenWater Resistant: NoWater Resistant Details: Stain Resistant: YesPhthalate Free: YesApplication Type: Non-pastedNon-Pasted Details: Paste the WallMatch Type: DropRemoval Type: PeelableWashable: YesPaintable: NoCountry of Origin: ChinaSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseSample Available: YesSample Part Number (Color: Blue/White): G67600SampleSample Part Number (Color: Peach/Silver): G67601SampleSample Part Number (Color: Beige/Yellow): G67602SampleSample Part Number (Color: Silver/Gray): G67603SampleSample Part Number (Color: Gold/Cream): G67604SampleSample Part Number (Color: Taupe/Purple): G67605SampleBPA Free: NoDesigner: Galerie WallcoveringsDesigner Type: In-HouseSpefications:ADA Compliant: NoANSI/BIFMA M7.1 Standard Test Method for Determining VOC Emissions: Certifications: California Proposition 65 Warning Required: Uniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: YesCanada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: Low Lead Compliant: YesCarbon Neutral / Reduced Carbon Certification: NoCarbon Care Certification: Carbon Neutral Certification: CarbonFree Certified: CarbonRATE Certified: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: NoEnvironmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: CPG Compliant: FISP Certified: Blauer Engel: EPP Compliant: Fair Trade and Fair Labor Certifications: NoFair Labor Practices and Community Benefits: FairTrade Certified: Product Lifecycle Certifications: NoCradle to Cradle Certified: EU Ecolabel: LCARate Certified: EcoLogo Certified: GreenSeal Certified: Reduced Harmful Chemicals Certified: NoAZO Free: Indoor Advantage Certified: HealthRATE Certified: Certified Pesticide Residue Free: EPA Safer Choice: Indoor Air Quality Certifications: YesGREENGUARD Certified: NoGREENGUARD Gold Certified: NoGreenguard/Greenguard Gold Certification Number: Recycled Content: NoTotal Recycled Content (Percentage): Post-Consumer Content (Percentage): Dimensions:Border Height: Border Length: Overall Length: 32.8Overall Width: 21Design Repeat: 25.2Square Footage per Unit: 57.4Overall Product Weight: 3.7Assembly:Warranty:Commercial Warranty: NoProduct Warranty: NoWarranty Length: Full or Limited Warranty: Warranty Details: Color: Gold/Cream