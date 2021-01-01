Luisa LED Table Lamp by Prandina - Color: White (1C50000343501)

Advertisement
The Luisa LED Table Lamp from Prandina brings a tasteful modern presence to its surroundings. A Gauzak design made in Italy, the lamp is elegantly simple in design. It starts with a metal tripod stand made from flat strips of metal that converge to form a triangular stem. This stem holds up a cylindrical, low-profile LED lamp that shines out brightly, though slightly moderated by the flared shade of blown glass around it that curves inward to rest just above the tripod. Prandina started in interior lighting design in 1982. From the very beginning, Prandina's creative philosophy for lighting - pendant lights, ceiling lights, wall sconces, table lamps and floor lamps - has fulfilled the criteria of functionality, simplicity and lasting quality. Made in Italy. Color: White.