American Flyer Luggage Brown - Brown Madrid Five-Piece Spinner Luggage Set
Brown Madrid Five-Piece Spinner Luggage Set. Lightweight yet durable, this upright spinner and carry-on set boasts a chic design and plenty of space to store all the essentials on any trip. Plus, thanks to the 360 spinning wheels and retractable handles on the larger bags, navigating the terminal couldn't be easier. Includes 20'', 24'' and 28'' upright spinners, 19'' wheeled duffel and 18'' personal bagLarge spinner: 18'' W x 28'' H x 10'' DMedium spinner: 16'' W x 24'' H x 9'' DSmall spinner: 14'' W x 20'' H x 8'' DWheeled duffel: 19'' W x 12'' H x 10'' LPersonal carry-on: 18'' W x 11'' H x 9'' L600-denier polyesterSpot clean2-year limited warrantyImported