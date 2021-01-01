From j.crew
J.Crew Lucy Simple Slide Sandal
The J.Crew Lucy Simple Slide Sandal features a bold leopard print that makes its simplicity stand out! Haircalf upper with leather lining and cushioned footbed. Synthetic outsole. Real fur: dyed haircalf from cow originated in USA. Imported. Measurements: Heel Height: 1 in Weight: 7 oz Product measurements were taken using size 8.5, width B - Medium. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.