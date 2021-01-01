From bend goods
Lucy Counter Stool by Bend Goods - Color: Black - Finish: Painted - (COUNTERLUCYBLK)
Advertisement
Refresh your dining area with the graceful and elegant Lucy Counter Stool. The original 'Lucy' design is all grown up in this counter height version, great for sidling up to tall tables or counter tops. This distinctive kitchen stool can be used indoors or out, and features sturdy construction in hand welded wire. The hot-dip galvanized iron wire naturally prevents rust. Bend is a furniture design house with a new take on wire seating. Each chair 'tells a story' in hand made forms that are produced with integrity of design and construction. Bend Seating wire chairs are made up of intricate arrangements of wires or lines through a hand crafted method of shaping and spot welding. Every bend is carefully arranged to ensure structural strength, while the angles of the back, the curves of the seat, and the closeness of the wires are designed to encourage relaxation and utility. Bend Seating chairs are stylish, durable, suited to indoors and out and supremely comfortable. Take a seat! Color: Black. Finish: Black