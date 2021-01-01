Lucky Heart Eternity Charm Love Inspiration Powers Amulet White Cat's Eye Positive Good Luck Energy Pendant 18 Necklace

Absolutely Unique and One of the Kind Lucky Heart Eternity Charm Amulet. Made from Pure Stainless Steel and will look stunning. Holds Cute White Cat's Eye Gemstone and makes it Very Special and Attractive Individual Amulet. The side of the Heart Charm is Engraved with Inspiration "LOVE " statement and creates Positive and Eternity Powers. Cat's Eye Gemstone stands for Metaphysical properties of Magic, Happy, Positive, and Good Luck Energies. Stay Absolutely Unique and Lucky with your Own Cute Good Luck Bean Amulet. Heart Symbol Myth and Legend: Heart symbol mainly represent Love all over the world. Magicians and Alchemists used the Heart symbols for incantations pertaining to matters related to love and romance. They were also used in rituals with a goal to strengthen relationships. The Heart has long been recognized across cultures as being a symbol for love, charity, joy and compassion. As a graphic representation of an inverted triangle, this symbolizes a vessel in which