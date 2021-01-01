From pet support systems
Pet Support Systems Lucky Dog Orthopedic Pillow Dog Bed, Charcoal Gray , Large
Show your furry friend how much you care about his comfort with the Pet Support Systems Lucky Dog Orthopedic Memory Foam Dog Bed. Designed for larger pups, it features seven inches of premium medical-grade memory foam that won’t flatten over time. This orthopedic bed supports bone structure and posture to help relieve pressure, ease arthritis pain, hip dysplasia issues, joint inflammation and other ailments. Along with providing whole-body support, it includes a layer of gel memory foam that helps keep your paw-tner cool. This bed is also allergy-free with naturally hypoallergenic, anti-microbial and dust mite resistant medical-grade polyurethane foam. Made in the USA, this bed from Pet Support Systems comes with a soft cover that is removable and washable for easy cleaning.